Burns scored two goals, one on the power play, and added a power-play assist in Friday's 6-2 win over the Capitals.

The veteran blueliner kicked off a comeback from a 2-0 deficit early in the second period, sneaking in off the point and tapping home a slick feed from Andrei Svechnikov. Burns flipped the switch after Christmas -- he has three multi-point performances in the last five games, racking up three goals and nine points over that stretch, to break out of a slump that had seen him manage just two helpers over his prior 11 contests.