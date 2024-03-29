Andersen made 24 saves in a 4-0 win over Detroit on Thursday.

It was Andersen's second shutout of the season and 26th in the NHL. He has won every start (seven) since his return on March 7 after missing 50 games with a blood clotting issue. The win clinched a playoff berth for the Canes for the sixth consecutive seasons. Overall, Andersen is 11-1-0 with two shutouts, 1.88 GAA and .930 save percentage.