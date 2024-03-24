Andersen will patrol the home crease Sunday against Toronto, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.

Andersen has stopped 123 of 130 shots for a .946 save percentage during his five-game winning streak. In 11 appearances this season, he has supplied a 9-1-0 record with a 2.15 GAA and a .919 save percentage. The Maple Leafs rank second in the league with 3.65 goals per contest this season.