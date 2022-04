Andersen (undisclosed) has yet to resume skating according to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Chip Alexander of The Raleigh News & Observer reports Thursday.

Given the fact that Andersen has yet to get back on the ice, fantasy players should probably anticipate him missing some of the playoffs in addition to Thursday's regular-season finale. Still, despite the layoff, Andersen should immediately reclaim his spot as the preferred option between the pipes whenever given the all-clear to return.