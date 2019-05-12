Hurricanes' Jake Bean: Shuttled back to minors
Bean was reassigned to AHL Charlotte on Sunday.
Like forward Patrick Brown, Bean is with the big club under emergency conditions, so both are required to be sent down to the AHL when they aren't in the lineup. Bean should rejoin the Hurricanes ahead of Game 3.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...