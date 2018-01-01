Nordstrom closed out 2017 riding a 20-game point drought. He now has just four points in 38 games (two goals, two assists).

At this point, Nordstrom would need a massive turnaround in the second half of the season to come anywhere near the career-high 24 points he recorded with the Canes two years ago. Needless to say, we don't see it happening. He does not deserve to be on anyone's fantasy roster at this point.