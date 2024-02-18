Necas logged an assist, three shots on goal and two PIM in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Golden Knights.

Necas helped out on a Stefan Noesen tally in the third period. Over the last five games, Necas has three goals and four assists, providing strong offense from a second-line role. The 25-year-old is up to 38 points with 134 shots on net, 50 hits, 32 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 49 outings this season. He's got enough scoring pop to be helpful in most fantasy formats even though his power-play production has dropped significantly in 2023-24. Necas has just nine power-play points this season compared to 26 last year.