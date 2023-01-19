Pacioretty (lower body) is slated to play versus Minnesota on Thursday, per NHL.com.
Pacioretty has played in just four games this season due to various injuries, registering three goals on 13 shots in his four contests. If the veteran winger can stay healthy, he should be capable of offering top-end fantasy upside, especially if he links back up with the No. 1 power-play unit as expected.
More News
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Out Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Not practicing Saturday•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Suffers lower-body injury•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Scores in back-to-back games•
-
Hurricanes' Max Pacioretty: Scores first two as a Hurricane•