Aho (rest) returned to practice ahead of Saturday's clash with the Islanders, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Aho was on a heater in his last 15 outings, racking up 11 goals and 10 assists, including seven power-play points. After sitting out one game to prepare for the playoffs, Aho will rejoin Jake Guentzel and Seth Jarvis on the first line in addition to linking up with the No. 1 power-play unit.