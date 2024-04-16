Aho (rest) won't be in the lineup Tuesday against Columbus, per Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site.
Aho will get Carolina's regular-season finale off to rest before the start of the playoffs. He racked up 36 goals and 89 points in 78 games this season.
