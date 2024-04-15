Aho scored an empty-net goal on three shots in Sunday's 4-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Aho tallied for the ninth time in the last 11 games when he deposited an empty-netter to secure the Hurricanes' lead. The 26-year-old center is up to 36 goals, matching his total from last season, and he's added 53 assists, 216 shots on net and a plus-34 rating through 78 appearances in what's been a career year. Aho continues to excel on the Hurricanes' top line.