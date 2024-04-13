Aho earned an assist and a plus-4 rating in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blues.

Aho tied a career high in assists (53) with the latest apple, and the playoff-bound Hurricanes, winners of four straight contests, are looking very sharp with a pair of games remaining in the regular season. This has been Aho's best NHL campaign, as the prolific eighth-year forward is sporting 88 points -- including 32 power-play points and a whopping 10 game-winning goals -- through 77 contests. The Finn will be a popular target in playoff pools since he's playing so well, plus this will mark Aho's sixth straight postseason showing as the Hurricanes have been quite competitive over that span. He has 23 goals and 35 assists through 63 postseason games.