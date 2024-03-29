Aho had a goal and two assists in a 4-0 win over Detroit on Thursday.

The goal was Aho's 32nd of the season and came on a redirection at the left post early in the second period. The goal was his 250th in the NHL, and his 83 points overall tie his career mark set in 2018-19. Aho is one of the more consistent stars in the NHL, potting 29 or more goals in six of his last seven seasons. His commitment to two-way team play has kept him from exploding offensively, which likely the only reason he's a top-13 scorer instead of a someone consistently flirting with the top-five. Still, Aho is an excellent fantasy producer, and a leader on the ice.