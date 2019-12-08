Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Career-best performance
Aho scored a hat trick and a career-high five points in a 6-2 win over Minnesota on Saturday.
Aho had a slow start to the season, but he's making up for it now. One of the goals came on the power play; another came shorthanded. Aho is an absolute beast, but his shooting percentage continues to be inflated. Keep a close eye on that -- there could be a cold stretch as things revert to typical averages.
