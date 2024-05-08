Aho registered three assists in Tuesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Rangers in Game 2.

Aho had a hand in all three of his team's goals to go along with seven shots on net, a plus-2 rating, three hits and 30:18 of ice time. That gives Aho five assists in two contests this series, yet the Hurricanes head back to Carolina down 2-0 against New York. The Hurricanes will need Aho to be at his best once again come Game 3 on Thursday if they have any chance of avoiding a three-game deficit. Overall this postseason, the Finnish center has two goals and six assists in seven outings to go along with a plus-3 rating.