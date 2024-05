Aho logged two assists, four hits and a plus-2 rating in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers in Game 1.

Aho was held off the scoresheet in his previous two outings. He broke the mini-slump by setting up Jaccob Slavin and Seth Jarvis for tallies in Sunday's contest. Aho has five points, 13 shots on net, 14 hits, four blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over six playoff contests.