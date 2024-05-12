Aho scored a goal and added four hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Rangers in Game 4.

Aho snapped a five-game goal drought with his first-period tally, which gave the Hurricanes a 3-1 lead. The center has been much more involved in the second round with seven points over four contests. He's up to three goals, seven helpers, 26 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-4 rating through nine playoff outings.