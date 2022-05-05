Aho scored two goals -- one on the power play -- in Wednesday's 5-2 Game 2 win over Boston.

After dishing a helper in the Game 1 win, Aho made more of an impact in the second game. He gave Carolina a 2-0 lead late in the first and stretched that advantage to 3-0 with a power-play marker early in the second. The latter tally wound up being the third playoff game-winning goal of Aho's career.