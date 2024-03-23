Aho scored three goals in Friday's 7-6 shootout loss to the Capitals.

The 26-year-old put together his eighth career hat trick and first of the season with a goal in each period, including the tying tally with just over two minutes left in the third period to earn Carolina a point in the standings. Aho reached 30 goals on the season with the eruption while extending his personal point streak to five games, a stretch in which he's collected five goals and 11 points. With 79 points through 68 contests, Aho is five points away from a new career high.