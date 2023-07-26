Aho signed an eight-year, $78 million contract extension with Carolina on Wednesday.

Aho has one season left on his existing five-year, $42.295 million deal, so he's now locked up through the 2031-32 campaign. The 26-year-old forward had 36 goals and 67 points in 75 outings last season. That campaign marked the fourth time in five years in which Aho had recorded at least 30 goals. He should continue to be one of Carolina's top offensive weapons through the life of this new contract.