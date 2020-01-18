Play

Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Snags only goal in loss to Ducks

Aho scored his 24th goal of the season in Friday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Ducks.

His deflection of a Joel Edmunson shot gave the Canes a 1-0 lead early in the first period, but it was all the offense they could muster. Aho snapped a seven-game goal drought in the process, but he's been relatively quiet overall since Christmas, scoring only three goals and seven points over his last 13 contests.

