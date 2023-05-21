Aho posted an assist, two shots on goal and two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 2.

Aho has an assist in each of the last two games, but he's gone four contests without a goal for his longest scoring drought since March. He set up a Jalen Chatfield tally in the first period of Saturday's game. Aho is up to 12 points, 32 shots on net, 21 hits, eight PIM and a plus-6 rating through 13 playoff outings.