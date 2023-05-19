Aho notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Thursday's 3-2 quadruple-overtime loss to the Panthers in Game 1.
Aho failed to get on the scoresheet in the last two games of the second round, but he snapped the mini-skid when he set up Seth Jarvis' first-period marker. Through 12 playoff outings, Aho has been quietly effective with five goals and six assists, including three power-play points. The star center has added 30 shots on net, 19 hits and a plus-5 rating in a top-line role.
