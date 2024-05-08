Aho registered a trio of assists in Tuesday's 4-3 double-overtime loss to the Rangers.

Aho had a hand in all three of his team's goals to go along with seven shots on net, a plus-2 rating, three hits and 30:18 of ice time. That gives Aho five assists in two games this series, yet the Hurricanes head back to Carolina down two games to none against New York. Carolina will need Aho to be at his best once again come Thursday if they have any chance of avoiding a three-game deficit. Overall this postseason, the Finnish center has two goals and six assists in seven games to go along with a plus-3 rating.