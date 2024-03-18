Aho recorded three assists in Sunday's 7-2 victory over the Senators.

It's the second straight three-point performance from Aho and his third in five games. The 26-year-old forward has been hot recently, tallying 17 points (eight goals, nine assists) in his last 14 contests. Aho's up to 74 points (27 goals, 47 assists) through 65 games this season, eight shy of his career high set in 2018-19.