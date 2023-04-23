Aho collected a goal and two assists Sunday, with one helper coming on the power play, during a 5-2 win over the Islanders in Game 4 of the Hurricanes' first-round series.
He had a hand in three straight goals in the second and third periods to give Carolina a 4-0 lead, with Aho's tally midway through the second proving to be the game-winner. The 25-year-old has found the scoresheet in three of four games to begin the playoffs, racking up two goals and five points, and he'll lead his team into Game 5 on Tuesday with a chance to advance to the second round on the line.
