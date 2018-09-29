Hurricanes' Sebastian Aho: Three points including OT winner against Caps
Aho scored two goals, including the winner 19 seconds into overtime, and added an assist in Friday's 5-4 preseason win over the Capitals.
The 21-year-old has had a sluggish preseason while the 'Canes experimented with him at center, but part of the issue may have been the linemates Aho was working with. Reunited with Teuvo Teravainen on Friday, he looked more like the budding star who racked up 29 goals and 65 points last season. Expect the duo to remain together with the regular season begins, and for Aho to take a run at topping last year's production as a result.
