Jarvis recorded a goal and an assist in Monday's 5-1 win over the Bruins.

Jarvis opened the scoring in his first playoff contest, deflecting a shot from Jaccob Slavin past Linus Ullmark in the second period before adding an assist on Andrei Svechnikov's empty-netter to seal the victory. The 20-year-old winger came into the playoffs with some momentum after finishing the regular season on a seven-game point streak.