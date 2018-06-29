Zykov signed a two-year, one -way deal with Carolina on Friday, setting him up to earn $650,000 in 2018-19 and $700,000 in 2019-20.

Coming off a solid end to the 2017-18 NHL regular season-- three goals and four assists with a plus-5 rating in the final nine games-- Zykov is in position to earn a full-time spot on the Hurricanes' roster this season. In 2018, the winger was awarded the AHL's Willie Marshall trophy as the regular-season goal leader with 33 in 66 games, and has the ability to score which should prove valuable for the rebuilding team.