Romanov (personal) is back at practice Thursday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov missed Tuesday's contest versus Seattle, the first game he has missed this season. He has a goal and 14 assists in 53 games this season with 132 hits and 98 blocked shots. Romanov should be good to go Thursday when the Islanders face Vancouver.
