Romanov had a pair of assists in the Islanders 4-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday.

Romanov has three assists over his last three games. The 24-year-old blueliner has a career high seven goals this season as well as 13 assists in 75 games. He has some fantasy value in leagues that reward physical play -- he has 137 hits and 152 blocked shots this year.

