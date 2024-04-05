Romanov had a pair of assists in the Islanders 4-2 victory over Columbus on Thursday.
Romanov has three assists over his last three games. The 24-year-old blueliner has a career high seven goals this season as well as 13 assists in 75 games. He has some fantasy value in leagues that reward physical play -- he has 137 hits and 152 blocked shots this year.
