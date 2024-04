Romanov posted an assist, three hits and four blocked shots in Saturday's 2-0 win over the Predators.

Romanov has four helpers over four contests in April. The 24-year-old defenseman has picked up 21 points through 76 games this season, putting him one point shy of matching his output from 2022-23. He's added 113 shots on net, 140 hits, 156 blocked shots and a plus-17 rating this year while seeing steady top-four minutes.