Romanov posted an assist in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Hurricanes in Game 1.

Romanov has earned six helpers over 10 contests since the start of April. The 24-year-old defenseman matched his career high with 22 points during the regular season, adding 157 hits, 171 blocked shots and a plus-23 rating in a top-four role. He's unlikely to put up gaudy scoring numbers, but he can be useful in fantasy formats that reward his physical play.