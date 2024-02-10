Romanov (lower body) won't play Saturday against Calgary, according to Andrew Gross of Newsday.
Romanov has contributed five goals, 13 points, 81 shots on net, 109 blocked shots and 82 hits across 51 outings this campaign. He will be replaced in the lineup Saturday by Sebastian Aho. Romanov is considered day-to-day ahead of Tuesday's matchup versus Seattle.
More News
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Tallies in win•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Scores in loss to Avalanche•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Two helpers in Friday's win•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Takes part in Thursday's practice•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: May miss start of camp•
-
Islanders' Alexander Romanov: Undergoes surgery•