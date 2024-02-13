Romanov (lower body) will be a game-time decision versus the Kraken on Tuesday.
If Romanov is able to go, look for him to skate on the top pairing against Seattle. The 24-year-old blueliner has collected 13 points, 74 hits and 109 blocks through 51 contests this season.
