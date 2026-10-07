Romanov will miss the next six-to-eight months and undergo surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right knee, the team announced Wednesday.

Romanov's timetable doesn't completely rule him out for the remainder of the 2026-27 campaign, but even in a best-case scenario, he would be returning for only the Islanders' final few games. He has no points, a plus-2 rating, three shots, five hits and seven blocks in three outings this year. Romanov's long-term absence creates an opportunity for Scott Mayfield or Matt Kessel to play far more often this campaign than they might have otherwise.