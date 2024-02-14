Romanov (lower body) is expected to play Tuesday versus the Kraken, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Romanov was labeled a game-time decision after missing Saturday's contest versus the Flames. The 24-year-old should return to a top-four role. Prior to his one-game absence, he had gone four outings without a point.
