Romanov scored a goal on four shots and blocked two shots in Thursday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.

Romanov has a goal and an assist over his last two games after posting just one goal over his previous 12 contests. The defenseman's focus is often in his own zone rather than the attacking end, but he's now posted more goals this season (seven) than in his previous three campaigns combined (six). Romanov has 16 points, a plus-17 rating, 95 shots on net, 111 hits and 132 blocked shots over 61 appearances.