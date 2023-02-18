Romanov contributed an assist, a blocked shot and four hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.
Romanov is up to 100 blocked shots and 144 hits this season, as the second-pairing defenseman continues to mash and play fearlessly. He's also teased offensive potential based on a goal and 17 helpers through 58 games. The Isles don't use Romanov on the power play, though.
