Romanov contributed an assist, a blocked shot and four hits in Friday's 5-4 win over the Penguins.

Romanov is up to 100 blocked shots and 144 hits this season, as the second-pairing defenseman continues to mash and play fearlessly. He's also teased offensive potential based on a goal and 17 helpers through 58 games. The Isles don't use Romanov on the power play, though.