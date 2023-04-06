Romanov (upper body) isn't expected to play Thursday versus Tampa Bay, Stefen Rosner of The Hockey News reports.

Romanov last played Saturday and hasn't skated since, so it might still be a bit before he's ready to return. Of course, with the end of the season around the corner, there aren't many opportunities left for Romanov to play. He has two goals and 22 points in 76 contests in 2022-23.