Beauvillier scored his eighth goal of the season in Monday's 2-1 shootout loss to the Penguins.

The 21-year-old hasn't been particularly productive lately, scoring only three goals and four points in his last 10 games, and Beauvillier now has just 10 points in 28 games on the season. He's providing to be a decent sniper, but the third-year winger's fantasy value will remain limited until he learns to balance out his production with some helpers.