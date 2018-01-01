Beauvillier was sent to AHL Bridgeport on Monday.

Beauvillier has appeared in 31 games for the Islanders this season, but he hasn't had much of an impact, compiling just four goals and three assists over an average of 12:03 on the ice. At just 20 years old, he'll likely get another chance to play with the Islanders at a later point this season. Tanner Fritz was called up in a corresponding move Monday.