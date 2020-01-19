Islanders' Anthony Beauvillier: Two helpers in Saturday's loss
Beauvillier collected two assists in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.
He notched the primary helper on two first-period tallies. Beauvillier is on a little roll, scoring two goals and five points in the last three games, and on the season the 22-year-old has 12 goals and 28 points through 47 contests.
