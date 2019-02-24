Toews extended his point streak to five games with an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Toews has six assists in his last five games, bringing his season totals to 12 points in 27 games since his recall on Dec. 18 from AHL Bridgeport. The fourth round pick from 2014 has the point production to help fantasy owners down the stretch.

