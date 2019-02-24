Islanders' Devon Toews: Riding five-game point streak
Toews extended his point streak to five games with an assist in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.
Toews has six assists in his last five games, bringing his season totals to 12 points in 27 games since his recall on Dec. 18 from AHL Bridgeport. The fourth round pick from 2014 has the point production to help fantasy owners down the stretch.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 20
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...