Sorokin will get the starting nod versus New Jersey on the road Tuesday, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports,

Sorokin will be the Isles' starter when the season kicks off but will likely be on a short leash with Semyon Varlamov waiting in the wings. In his 52 outings last year, the 27-year-old Sorokin registered seven shutouts and a .925 save percentage while posting a 26-18-8 record. If he can get some offensive support, Sorokin could crack the 30-win threshold for the first time in his career.