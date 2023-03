Sorokin turned aside 22 shots in Friday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

Facing the team with the worst record in the NHL, the Islanders may have taken the game lightly and didn't give Sorokin much help in the second period as the Jackets scored four times. The netminder still has only one regulation loss in his last nine starts, going 6-1-2 with a .914 save percentage over that stretch as New York tries to lock up a playoff spot.