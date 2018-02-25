Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 31 saves in loss
Halak stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's loss to New Jersey.
Halak turned in an impressive performance, but the Islanders only managed to get one goal on Keith Kinkaid. The 32-year-old netminder has suffered three straight losses, falling to 18-20-5 on the season with a .911 save percentage. His mediocre play this season makes him a tough play in most fantasy settings.
More News
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Starting Saturday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 28 saves in loss•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Will start Thursday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Surrenders five in loss to Wild•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: In goal Monday•
-
Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Gets 50-save shutout•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...