Islanders' Jaroslav Halak: Makes 31 saves in loss

Halak stopped 31 of 33 shots in Saturday's loss to New Jersey.

Halak turned in an impressive performance, but the Islanders only managed to get one goal on Keith Kinkaid. The 32-year-old netminder has suffered three straight losses, falling to 18-20-5 on the season with a .911 save percentage. His mediocre play this season makes him a tough play in most fantasy settings.