Islanders' John Tavares: Not in rush for new contract
Tavares is not feeling any pressure to sign an extension with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.
This season marks the last of the current contract for Tavares that pays him $5.5 million per season. Tavares has seen the massive contracts handed out to players like Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid and understands he may be able to double his annual pay with a new deal. He also seems willing to wait until there is further clarity on where the team will be playing in the future, a situation that may not become clear before he reaches free agency next July. If Tavares and the Islanders aren't able to come to an agreement on a contract extension before the NHL trade deadline, the team may be forced to move Tavares for as much as it can get via a trade rather than risk he leaves, or else the Isles might receive nothing in return.
More News
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Wants to remain with Islanders•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Still no contract talks taking place•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Surgery on hand•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Original timeline of 3-to-5 weeks•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Out for rest of season•
-
Islanders' John Tavares: Officially week-to-week, season may be over•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...
-
Busts: New Knight Fleury tops list
Marc-Andre Fleury becomes the face of the new Legas Golden Knights, but he also doesn't figure...