Islanders' John Tavares: Not in rush for new contract

Tavares is not feeling any pressure to sign an extension with the Islanders, Arthur Staple of Newsday reports.

This season marks the last of the current contract for Tavares that pays him $5.5 million per season. Tavares has seen the massive contracts handed out to players like Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid and understands he may be able to double his annual pay with a new deal. He also seems willing to wait until there is further clarity on where the team will be playing in the future, a situation that may not become clear before he reaches free agency next July. If Tavares and the Islanders aren't able to come to an agreement on a contract extension before the NHL trade deadline, the team may be forced to move Tavares for as much as it can get via a trade rather than risk he leaves, or else the Isles might receive nothing in return.