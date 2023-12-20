Gauthier (undisclosed) sustained an injury in the second period of Tuesday's game versus the Oilers, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

There was no update on Gauthier's status after the game, leaving him questionable for Wednesday's contest versus the Capitals. The 26-year-old winger has five points over 14 contests this season. If he can't play Wednesday, Oliver Wahlstrom would likely enter the lineup.