Gauthier (undisclosed) is slated to be available for Saturday's game against Carolina.

Gauthier missed Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Washington because of the injury. He has two goals, five points and 29 hits in 14 outings this year. Although he's expected to be available, Oliver Wahlstrom is projected to remain in the lineup, which makes Gauthier a potential healthy scratch Saturday.

